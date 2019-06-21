Uganda Premier League outfit URA Football Club entered into a three-year partnership with fast-rising academy side Football For Good (FFG).

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as they agreed to work together, effective June 2019 until June 2022.

FFG Director Adrian Bradbury, URA FC chairman James Kizza and Ivan Kakembo (URA FC CEO) signed off the binding documentation.

This partnership was forged by a success story in one player, Dickens Kilama, a graduate at Football For Good who was signed last season by the tax collectors and delivered home the dividends.

According to the MoU, the Football For Good players will represent URA FC in the FUFA Juniors League.

However, all the academy players remain full-time members and all decisions regarding their registration, transfer and employment contracts as well as a make all decisions on registered players and their respective playing time will be handled by Football For Good.

Football For Good (FFG) will also provide a full coaching staff and youth squad for the four-time Uganda Premier League champions.

Uganda Revenue Authority will be tasked to provide transport facilitation to the players and technical staff members as well as the registration fees for competitions. Football For Good agreed to play under the name of URA FC and they also agreed to adopt, use all the regalia that will portray them as an integral part of URA FC. This includes the uniform and emblem, for all events linked to the FUFA Juniors League. The academy will be committed to enhancing and promoting URA FC youth football through fielding of youth players in the FUFA Juniors League set up – locally, regionally and nationally. URA FC Statement

For starters, Football For Good (FFG) is a youth football academy affiliated to the Uganda Youth Football Association.

The academy also has a strong base in Gulu District, Northern Uganda.

FFG had two players on the Uganda U-17 (Cubs) team that took part at the 2019 CAF U-17 championship hosted by Tanzania.

Midfielder Polycarp Mwaka and goalkeeper Jack Komakech are players registered with FFG.