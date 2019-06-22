Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has confirmed the starting eleven players against the Democratic Republic of Congo in an AFCON group A contest at the Cairo International Stadium.

Two Swedish based players Abdu Lumala and Bevis Mugabi both command starting slots on the team.

Lumala, an exciting winger at Syrianska Football Club is once again trusted having played two international friendly matches against Turkmenistan and Ivory Coast.

AFCON 2019 (Group A):

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Vs Uganda Cranes At Cairo International Stadium (5:30 PM East African Time)

Mugabi will play at right back as Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi takes the left back slot.

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Murushid Jjuuko are the two central defenders.

It is a compacted midfield that has Mike Azira, Khalid Aucho and Faruku Miya.

Emmanuel Okwi will provide width on the right flank as Lumala takes the left side.

Leading the quest for goals is KCCA’s Patrick Henry Kaddu.

The rest of the players are on the bench.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town), Godfrey Walusimbi (Un-attached), Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Un attached), Mike Azira (Montreal Impact, Canada), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Abdul Lumala (Syrianska, Sweden)

SUBS:

Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Brian Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Isaac Muleme (FK Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Maritzburg, South Africa), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazakhstan), , Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC Uganda),