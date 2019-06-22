World over, footballers set personal and team targets prior to competitive competitions.

Before Uganda Cranes engaged the Democratic Republic of Congo during the 2019 AFCON 2019 game A contest, striker Patrick Henry Kaddu had a vision that he would score.

Indeed, the KCCA forward scored the opening goal in Uganda Cranes’ 2-0 win against DR Congo at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

IN FOOTBALL, THE ASPECT OF TEAMWORK COMES FIRST THEN, WE CAN TALK OF INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTIONS. BUT, AS A PERSON, I KNEW i WOULD SCORE TO HELP MY COUNTRY WIN. WE PLAYED THE GAME AS A TEAM AND THIS COLLECTIVE EFFORT MADE US WIN. WE ARE LOOKING UPON THE NEXT GAME AT HAND AND THE REST OF THE MATCHES Patrick Henry Kaddu, Uganda Cranes striker

Kaddu’s opener was supplemented by the second headed goal by Emmanuel Arnold Okwi as the second half kicked off.

Okwi, like Kaddu beat his marker to the ball delivered by Faruku Miya from a free-kick.

Uganda Cranes then defended gallantly and in numbers till the end of the game for the famous victory coming after over 42 years since 1978.

It is good to score and scoring for the national team. It is always a pleasure and i do it for the rest of the teammates. Kaddu

For starters, Kaddu also scored as Uganda beat Cape Verde to seal that berth to the AFCON 2019 finals.

Uganda’s next match will come on Wednesday, 26th June 2019 against Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium.