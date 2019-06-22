Kenya 13-16 Uganda

Uganda Rugby Cranes have registered a massive win over Kenya Simbas in the first leg of the Elgon Cup.

Tries from Adrian Kasito and Pius Ogena coupled with a couple of kicks from Aaron Ofoyrwoth gave the Rugby Cranes a 16-13 win a Mamboleo Grounds in Kisumu.

Kasito caught Simbas back line napping to put Rugby Cranes on the road to winning their first match in Kenya since 2013. However, his conversion was wide.

With Uganda in ascendance, Aaron Ofoyrwoth found room to slot through a drop goal before extending the lead to 11-00 with a penalty.

The Simbas started to fight back putting the Cranes under emense pressure that resulted into Ronald Kanyanya being sin-binned for a high tackle.

With the last kick of the half, Coulson Dominic slotted through a penalty to cut the hosts’ deficit to 8 points.

After the break, Dominic missed putting away the first opportunity for points with the flyhalf kicking wide from a relatively easy position.

Pius Ogena then powered over the line after several phases as Cranes put the game in a relatively comfortable place.

The largely inexperienced Simbas were, however, not to go down without a fight and Griffin Musila ignited Kenya’s fight back with a try at the corner that Dominic couldn’t convert.

Kenya continued to push Uganda hard and they were rewarded when Geoffrey Okwach crossed after several shifts. Dominic who didn’t carry his kicking boots on the evening missed the conversion and the Rugby Cranes held on for the historic win.

The return leg of the annual event will be played at Kyadondo Rugby Ground on July 13.