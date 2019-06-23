FCON 2019 (Group C):

Senegal 2-0 Tanzania

Senegal kicked off their2019 AFCON expedition in a rather convincing fashion, triumphing 2-0 against East Africans Tanzania at the 13th June Stadium on Sunday evening.

A goal in each half from Inter Milan’s Keita Balde and Club Bruge’s Krepin Diatta won the day for Aliou Cisse’s coached side.

Senegal had a great start to the game with countless attacks towards the opposition.

As early as the third minute, Stade Rennias forward had a shot well tamed by Simba Sports club goalkeeper Aishu Salum Manula.

Three minutes later, Mbaye Niang hit the side netting from the right flank.

The pressure continued as Tanzania’s midfielder Abdallah Salum Feisal got cautioned by Tunisian referee Sadok Selmi for a malicious tackle onto Papa Alioune Ndiaye after 9 minutes.

By this time, Tanzania had hardly threatened and Sabaly Youssouf had a shot thwarted by goalie Manula.

On the quarter hour mark, Tanzania was rewarded a free-kick from 20 yards after Senegal’s Papa Alioune Ndiaye committed a foul and got cautioned.

Under the next minute, Niang goal bound shot blocked by Kelvin Yondani.

Tanzania’s attempt towards the West Africa’ goal area was Yahya Abbas’s shot off target coming after 18 minutes.

Senegal was unfortunate to lose Salif Sane through injury after 22 minutes and the FC Shalke’s defender was replaced by Crystal Palace’s midfielder Cheikou Kouyate.

The break through moment of the game came after 27 minutes when Blade expertly finished past Manula for the opener.

Hamid Mao got cautioned three minutes past the half hour mark.

Towards the end of the first half, Blade’s freekick was volleyed over by Papa Ndiaye.

Senegal seemed careless in the second half until the second goal, a bullet shot by Diatta won the game.

Thomas Ulimwengu was called on for Saimon Happygod Msuva after 66 minutes as Tanzania sough to kill off the game.

Meanwhile, Moussa Konate was introduced for Mbaye Niang who looked off colour as the game neared its climax.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania technical bench introduced Frank Domaya for Yahya Abbas with seven minutes to play.

The East Africans suffer the loss on return to AFCON after a 37 year’s absence.

Team Line Ups:

Senegal XI:

Edouard Osoque Mendy (G.K), Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gana Gueye (Captain), Salif Sane, Mbaye Hamady Niang, Keita Balde, Youssouf Sabaly, Krepin Diatta, Papa Alioune Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Moussa Wague

Changes:

22′ Salif Sane Off, Chiekhou Kouyate On

73′ Keita Balde Off, Sada Thioub On

83′ Mbaye Niang Off, Moussa Konate On

Subs Not Used:

Abdoulaye Diallo (G.K), Gomis Amigo (G.K), Ciss Saliou, Pape Cisse, Moussa Konate, Alfred Ndiaye, Henri Saivet, Mbaye Diagne, Lamine Gassama

Head Coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Tanzania XI

Aishi Salum Manula (G.K), Gadiel Michael Kamagi, Feisal Salum Abdalla, Kevin Patrick Yondani, David Patson Mwantika, Himid Mao Mkami, Ally Mbwana Samatta (Captain), Saimon Happygod Msuva, John Raphael Bocco, Hassan Khamis Ramadhani, Yahya Abbas Mudathir

Changes:

43’ Feisal Salum Abdalla Off, Farid Mussa Shah

66’ Saimon Happygod Msuva Off, Thomas Ulimwengu On

83′ Yahya Abbas Off, Frank Domaya On

Subs:

Aron Ally Kalambo (G.K), Metacha Borniphace Mnata, Erasto Edward Nyoni, Abdillahie Yussuf, Mohamed Mohamed, Rashid Yusuf Mandawa, Vicent Mayomby, Ally Mtoni, Yahya Omari

Head coach: Emmanuel Amunike (Tanzania)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Sadok Selmi (Tunisia)

Assistant Referee: Anouar Hmila (Tunisia)

Assistant Referee: Attia M Essa Asmsaaed (Libya)

Fourth official: Haymthem Guirat (Tunisia)

Commissioner: Magdi Shams El Din (Sudan)