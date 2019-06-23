A section of people at the Cairo International Stadium were involved in a heated argument moments before Uganda Cranes’ 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a group A AFCON 2019 clash.

The subject of their discussion fringed on whether Dennis Onyango, the team captain for the Cranes is indeed the number one goalkeeper on the entire African continent.

Onyango indeed proved he is the number one goalkeeper on the continent with great command of team as team captain, quick reflexes, timely stops and stamped authority on the game proper.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Dennis Onyango out-stretches to parry away Cedric Bakambu’s dangerous curl (Photo: John Batanudde)

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper believes there is a lot still to play for, calling for continued effort as the national team handles one game after the other.

I thank my fellow players for the work well done. it was indeed spirited. it is not a matter of fact that i played well or this and that played better, we are one unit. i salute the fighting spirit. we are handling one game after the other since we look forward playing better as the tournament grows further

Denis Onyango, Uganda Cranes captain
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Dennis Onyango applauds fans after the final whistle

Onyango was alert throughout the game and the best moment for him was in the first half when he easily out-stretched to parry away a dangerously curled ball from Bejing Guan forward Cedric Bakambu.

He also denied Everton forward Yannick Yala Bolasie in a half chance moment.

Onyango was involved in building of play from the back line as Uganda Cranes patiently raided the opposition.

In the second half, Onyango was called up to tame a couple of created DR Congo goal-scoring moments with superb aerial presence as the out-jumped the opposition to take control of the delivered crosses.

Kawowo Sports Team | Kawowo Sports The Uganda Cranes lineup that started against DR Congo.

Second half substitute Jonathan Bolingi Mpangi headed on the cross bar in what seemed DR Congo’s closest moment in the second half.

Bolingi collided with Onyango as the Congolese intensified their raids towards the Uganda Cranes goal area.

Uganda Cranes had the last laugh with maximum points, topping group A with three points and two goals.

Kawowo Sports Team | Kawowo Sports Uganda Cranes goalkeepers warming up. L-R: Denis Onyango, Robert Odongkara and Salim Omar Magoola

Egypt also has three points and one goal. DR Congo and Zimbabwe have no point so far.

On Wednesday, DR Congo plays hosts Egypt as Uganda Cranes will lock horns against Zimbabwe Warriors.

Both matches will be played at the Cairo International Stadium.

Kawowo Sports Team | Kawowo Sports Uganda Cranes officials and players carry the national flag after the final whistle

