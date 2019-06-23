A section of people at the Cairo International Stadium were involved in a heated argument moments before Uganda Cranes’ 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a group A AFCON 2019 clash.

The subject of their discussion fringed on whether Dennis Onyango, the team captain for the Cranes is indeed the number one goalkeeper on the entire African continent.

Onyango indeed proved he is the number one goalkeeper on the continent with great command of team as team captain, quick reflexes, timely stops and stamped authority on the game proper.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper believes there is a lot still to play for, calling for continued effort as the national team handles one game after the other.

I thank my fellow players for the work well done. it was indeed spirited. it is not a matter of fact that i played well or this and that played better, we are one unit. i salute the fighting spirit. we are handling one game after the other since we look forward playing better as the tournament grows further Denis Onyango, Uganda Cranes captain

Onyango was alert throughout the game and the best moment for him was in the first half when he easily out-stretched to parry away a dangerously curled ball from Bejing Guan forward Cedric Bakambu.

He also denied Everton forward Yannick Yala Bolasie in a half chance moment.

Onyango was involved in building of play from the back line as Uganda Cranes patiently raided the opposition.

In the second half, Onyango was called up to tame a couple of created DR Congo goal-scoring moments with superb aerial presence as the out-jumped the opposition to take control of the delivered crosses.

Second half substitute Jonathan Bolingi Mpangi headed on the cross bar in what seemed DR Congo’s closest moment in the second half.

Bolingi collided with Onyango as the Congolese intensified their raids towards the Uganda Cranes goal area.

Uganda Cranes had the last laugh with maximum points, topping group A with three points and two goals.

Egypt also has three points and one goal. DR Congo and Zimbabwe have no point so far.

On Wednesday, DR Congo plays hosts Egypt as Uganda Cranes will lock horns against Zimbabwe Warriors.

Both matches will be played at the Cairo International Stadium.