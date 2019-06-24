Towards the end of Uganda Cranes’ 2-0 win against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), stylish and pacy winger Abdu Lumala was stretchered off, as if in a lot of pain.

His place was consequently taken by Isaac Muleme with eight minutes to play.

There are virtually less concerns for the fitness of Lumala as the pint sized Syrianska Football Club midfielder who plays in the Swedish second tier, Superettan.

According to the Uganda Cranes’ medical department, Lumala’s knock was minimal and will be fit for the second game on Wednesday.

Lumala was also part of the recovery training session on Sunday evening at the Arab Contractors’ Stadium in the heart of Cairo City.

In the session, the players who started the game were excused as they engaged in light drills as they rest were actively involved in the work-outs.

Lumala had an awesome game in the 2-0 win for Uganda Cranes on Saturday, often taking on the opposition at blistering pace, quick turns and twists before he passed the ball.

He was involved in the run to the first goal when his cross was brushed out for a corner.

The in-swinging corner kick delivery by HNK Gorica player Faruku Miya was diverted home at the near post by KCCA striker Patrick Henry Kaddu.

On some occasions, however, Lumala’s final ball was left wanting but exhibited flashes of brilliance.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Democratic Republic of Congo:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town), Godfrey Walusimbi (Un-attached), Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Un attached), Mike Azira (Montreal Impact, Canada), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Abdu Lumala (Syrianska, Sweden)

Changes:

75′ Patrick Henry Kaddu Off, Allan Kyamadde On

82′ Abdu Lumala Off, Isaac Muleme On

88′ Faruku Miya Off, Timothy Denis Awany On

Subs Not Used:

Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Brian Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Allan Kateregga (Maritzburg, South Africa), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)