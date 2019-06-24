FUFA DRUM 2019 | Matchday Five

Tooro 2-2 Busoga

Rwenzori 1-3 Kampala

Lango 0-1 Buganda

Sebei 0-3 Ankole

Bunyoro 1-1 West Nile

Karamoja 2-3 Acholi

Teso 1-1 Bukedi

Kigezi 0-2 Bugisu

Matchday Five of the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament was unique that all the five victories registered came on the road.

Bugisu, Acholi, Ankole, Kampala and Buganda provinces all secured maximum points in their respective away games on Sunday.

In group A, Kampala region continued with their surge in form winning their second game in a row.

A sloppy start saw the City boys lose their opening three games before edging Busoga 1-0 a week ago to return on course.

This was followed by a 3-1 victory against Rwenzori province at Nyakasinga playground in Kasese district.

Ruben Kimera, Nelson Ssenkatuka and an own goal by Musa Mumbere saw Kampala get all three points.

Robert Mukonghotya got the consolation for Rwenzori province and Kampala’s defender Ibrahim Kiyemba was named man of the match.

In the same group, Busoga and Tooro played out a two all draw in a thrilling encounter.

Ronald Kikonyongo put up a man of the match performance scoring twice for Tooro while Busoga got the goals through Richard Wandyaka and Hamisi Tibita.

With two games to play at the group stage, Tooro leads group A on seven points while Busoga, Kampala, and Rwenzori all have six points apiece.

Defending champions Buganda moved top of group B following their hard-fought 1-0 win against Lango.

Diminutive forward Viane Ssekajugo scored the lone goal of the game played at Lira Technical College. It should be noted that Ssekajugo scored against Lango in the first leg in Mukono.

Buganda is top of the table on 12 points, three ahead of Lango.

Ankole who won 3-0 against hapless Sebei thanks to goals from Yusuf Abato (brace) and Paul Mucureezi also moved to nine points.

In group C, Acholi recovered from their 1-0 loss to West Nile to dispatch a resilient Karamoja side in Moroto

Hudu Mulikyi, Isaac Otto and Richardson Asaba were all on the score sheet for Acholi while Karamoja got its goals through Emmanuel Lokuna who was eventually named man of the match despite his team losing.

West Nile and Bunyoro played out a one all draw in the game played at Masindi stadium.

Brian Ahebwa gave Bunyoro the lead before Cromwell Rwothomio Abang equalized for the visitors.

Acholi leads group C on 12 points followed by West Nile on seven while Bunyoro and Karamoja have five and four points respectively.

Bukedi maintained their grip at the top of Group D following their one all draw away to Teso province.

Vincent Egesa gave Bukedi the lead at the hour mark while Ben Ochen scored the equalizer for Teso in the 73rd minute.

This, therefore, means that Bukedi remained top on eleven points three ahead of Bugisu who won 2-0 against Kigezi.

Teso is third on five points while Kigezi is bottom of the table on three points.

James Alitho and John Turinawe’s goal guided Bugisu to victory.

Group A

Tooro – 7

Busoga – 6

Kampala – 6

Rwenzori – 6

Group B

Buganda – 12

Lango – 9

Ankole – 9

Sebei – 0

Group C

Acholi – 12

West Nile – 7

Bunyoro – 5

Karamoja – 4

Group D