The ladies of Tanzania were a class act for the entire tournament as they clinched the sixth edition of the Kwibuka Peace Tournament on their maiden appearance.

Tanzania finished the tournament unbeaten winning all their six round-robin games to finish ahead of the Lady Cricket Cranes in second place, hosts Rwanda finished in third place with the other debutants Mali finishing in fourth place.

The sixth edition attracted four teams with defending champions Kenya pulling out at the last minute. Uganda who had sent a full strength side to the tournament were expected to be outright favourites but they were undone by a properly grilled Tanzania that defeated them in the two meetings between the sides.

The highlight of the tournament was the performance of Mali, not known for their cricket the ladies from the small West African country turned heads with record low scores and also conceding the highest totals in T20 international status matches. They were skittled out for 6 all out against Rwanda on Matchday one while Uganda took them to the cleaners in the highest score of 314/2 in ladies T20 international matches. In the same game, Rita Musamali (103) and Proscvia Alako (116) combined for a record partnership of 224.

Despite the wins against Rwanda and Mali the losses to Tanzania were fatal for Uganda who could only finish in second place in a tournament that was played on round robin format.

The positives for Uganda is the exposure for the upcoming players and some gave a good account of themselves when given a chance especially Proscovia Alako and Esther Ilukor.

A maiden title for Tanzania and a memorable performance by Mali made the sixth edition of the Kwibuka Tournament an event for debutants.