Amr Warda’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has been cut short after the winger was dismissed from the Egypt national team camp on disciplinary grounds.

The attacker who played the last twenty minutes of the 1-0 win over Zimbabwe after replacing Abdallah Said is accused of being involved in inappropriate behaviour on social media.

“EFA President Hani Abou-Rida decided to exclude Warda from the camp after discussion with the team’s technical and managerial staffs,” reads a statement on the EFA’s official social media pages.

The decision was made to keep ensure discipline and concentration in the team.

The decision is made a few hours to the Egypt’s crucial game against DR Congo at the Cairo International stadium.

قرر المهندس هاني أبو ريدة رئيس الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم المشرف العام على المنتخب الوطني استبعاد اللاعب عمرو وردة من معسكر الفريق بعد التشاور مع الجهاز الفني والإداري للفريق ، وذلك في إطار الحفاظ على حالة الانضباط والالتزام والتركيز التي عليها الفريق. — EFA.eg (@EFA) June 26, 2019

Egypt coach Javier Aguirre in a presser on Tuesday denied any problems in camp and reportedly wanted to keep Warda in camp but the EFA had other ideas.

Warda has over 29 caps and featured for The Pharaohs in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon when Egypt lost in the finals. It’s alleged that Warda harassed two wives of his teammates while playing for Portugal side C.D Feirense.