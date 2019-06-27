Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi and his Senegal counterpart Aliou Cisse have spoken highly of each other’s teams ahead of the highly anticipated clash at the June 30 stadium on Thursday.

The two who admitted to being colleagues as they grew up in the same hood France will be seeking to seal a spot in the next round with victory.

“It’s going to be very tough but I’m sure my boys can do it,” said Belmadi. “We have a great group of players and anyone who will take the chance and play will do his job,” he added.

Sadio Mane is set to make his first appearance at the competition after missing the game against Tanzania through suspension but Belmadi believes the Lions of Teranga are more than Mane.

“Senegal is a great team and not only depending on (Sadio) Mane, so we have to be at our best. Djamel Belmadi, Algeria coach

Cisse who captained the team to the finals of the competition in 2002 also echoed nearly same sentiments about Algeria.

“We are playing to win against Algeria, because we want to guarantee our spot in the next round,” said Cisse. “We respect Algeria as they have good players who are capable of making the difference,” he added.

The two sides will meet for the fourth time at Afcon with Algeria holding slight advantage with two wins and a draw in the past three meetings.