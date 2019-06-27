Egypt head coach Javier Onaindia Aguirre plans to rest many of his key players in the final group A clash against Uganda Cranes this Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Spaniard expressed relief after registering his second victory at the 2019 AFCON finals, winning 2-0 against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Captain Ahmed Elmohamady and star player Mohammed Salah scored the two goals that witnessed the Pharoahs move top of Group A with six points.

In a bid to plan for the round of 16 stage which they have already secured, Aguirre hinted of granting his star players rest.

I salute the Democratic Republic of Congo on their good performance, especially in the second half. We felt a bit tired, just as was the case against Zimbabwe. I will have to find answers to this problem. We controlled the game and now we have six points and booked our eight finals ticket. I will field some new players because many of our key players feel fatigued. We kept our clean sheet for the second time and this proves our defensive strength. Javier Onaindia Aguirre, Egypt Head Coach

Some of the star players who could be rested include; Salah, Hassan, Mohammed Elneny, skipper El Mohamady, and goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy Elsayed Mo.

Egypt Pharaohs became the second country (after Nigeria) to book a slot in the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 second round.

After a vibrant opening half, the Egyptians slowed the tempo and were playing second fiddle in the closing 45 minutes of the well-attended game.

In the match, Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ Mahmoud was named man of the match.

The final two group A matches will be held on Sunday, 30th June 2019.

Uganda Cranes will be home side in this fixture against the hosts who will have thousands rallying behind them.

This very game will be held at the Cairo International Stadium.

At the same time, DR Congo faces Zimbabwe at the 30th of June Stadium.

The mathematics

Zimbabwe needs an outright victory with prayers Uganda Cranes falls to the hosts if they are to have realistic chances of qualification to the round of 16.

DR Congo eyes for maximum points and a good goal margin to come into the mathematical box for the four best third-placed countries.

Uganda Cranes need a draw or victory to be safe. They could as well qualify to the next round if DR Congo beats Zimbabwe.