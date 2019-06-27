June 27, 2019

30 June stadium, Cairo K.O 10pm (Local Time) 11pm (EAT)

East Africa will have their attention in Egypt for at least 90 minutes on Thursday when Kenya and Tanzania face off in a crunch clash at the 30 June stadium, Cairo.

The two come into the game on the back of humiliating displays that saw Kenya lose 2-0 to Algeria and Tanzania suffering a defeat of a similar score line at the hands of Senegal.

There could also be a battle of personnel with Michael Olunga and Mbwana Samatta going head to head.

The two along with Uganda’s Emmanuel Okwi are regarded as the top strikers in the region for a long time now.

Olunga expects a tough game against sides that know each other well but believes the Harambee Stars will recover from first defeat.

“We have three points to play for,” Olunga told the press. “It promises to be a tough game. We know each other. We will try to improve from the first game,” he added.

The lanky forward just like Samatta were isolated for longer spells in the previous games but he blames no one for lack of service.

“As a striker you want to score. I cannot blame any player for how we played in the first game. It was frustrating. It is all about team work. We hope to improve in the next game.

Samatta, the Taifa Stars skipper also believes this is a game his side must win.

“In the first game, we were nervous, didn’t keep the ball and we were punished,” he stated. “We have worked on that and the tough game against Kenya will be an improvement,” he promised.

Kenya could still be without defender Joash Onyango while Taifa Stars could start with Farid Musa who did a wonderful job when he came on midway the second half in the last game.