Friday June 28, 2019

Suez Stadium, Suez K.0 4.30pm (5.30pm EAT)

Mali face their first big test of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when they take on 2004 winners Tunisia at the Suez stadium in a group E encounter.

The Eagles were comfortable 4-1 winners against debutants Mauritania at the same venue on day one while Tunisia couldn’t pick victory as they drew 1-1 with Angola.

The Carthage Eagles are aware that defeat will deter their round of 16 chances while Mali are keen on securing a place in the knock out phase with a game to spare.

Moussa Marega is expected to be the key man for Mali who also have star player Adama Traore in their ranks.