Former Uganda Cranes and Sports Club Villa goalkeeper Posnet Richard Omony has left Lesotho and returned to South Africa.

The 36 year old goalkeeping coach has rejoined South African PSL side Chippa United Football Club.

He returns as goalkeeping coach, the same position he had served during the 2017/18 season.

Omony penned a two year employment contract that takes immediate effect.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Posnet Omony at Avani Maseru Hotel

He thus relinquishes the current job at Lesotho Premier League club Bantu FC where he was assistant coach.

Before he departed for greener pastures in South Africa, Umony played at Tooro, Sports Club Villa and Police Football Clubs.

The clubs that he featured for in South Africa included; Roses United, Vasco Da Gama, Black Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic.

His coaching spell has since him work with Mthatha Bucks, Chippa United, three time Lesotho league winners Bantu FC and lately as the goalkeeping coach for the Lesotho Likuena (national football team).

Last season, Bantu, a club based in Mafeteng also played in the CAF Champions league finished third on the table standings.

Omony’s reunion with Chippa United is envisaged as a spell to complete the unfinished business with the Port Elizabeth based club also christened as the “Chili boys”.

He had also served at the club owned by millionaire Siviwe Mpengesi with diligence during the 2016/17 season.

Chippa United completed the 2018/19 PSL season in the 12th position with 30 points, good enough to survive relegation.