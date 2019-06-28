Kenya Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne is very excited having guided his side to an emphatic 3-2 victory over East African rivals Tanzania at AFCON 2019.

Kenya recovered from a goal down to out-muscle Tanzania Taifa Stars during a group C contest at the 30th June Stadium on Thursday evening.

Michael Ogada Olunga scored a brace and Johanna Omolo Ochieng got the other in a typical show of great fighting spirit.

Saimon Happygod Msuva and skippere Ally Mbwana Samatta had scored for Emmanuel Amuneke’s coached charges who led 2-1 by half time.

Kenya’s head coach Minge heaped special praise onto his players in the aftermath of the game.

When we went back to the dressing rooms losing 2-1, I gave the players that never give up message. I am happy because in terms of team spirit, we showed true qualities. We had the belief. We won the game, I am very happy. Sebastien Migne, Kenya Head Coach

The French national admits that he has a difficult against Senegal in the final group game coming up on Monday.

We have nothing to lose. Everything is possible. We always play to win. I cannot accept to lose but to win. I did not see a lot of weaknesses for the Senegalese team. We feel no pressure to play them because we have nothing to lose. We shall think about Senegal after tomorrow (Friday), and then plan with the technical team. This victory against Tanzania was so important. Sebastien Migne, Kenya Head Coach

Reacting on the first half change where he pulled off Gor Mahia’s Francis Kahata Nyambura for Sofopaka gangly forward John Avire, the coach noted that it was purely tactical after he sensed that he needed to beef up the front line.

“We called off Francis Kahata for John Avire in the first half. This change was purely tactical. Francis (Kahata) has struggled in this tournament and we hope he will recover as we get along.” Sebastien Migne said of Kahata’s change in the first half.

Kenya now has three points, same as Senegal whom they face in the final group C game.

With Algeria already qualified to the next round, the onus lines upon either Kenya or Senegal to determine who joins the North Africans at the stage of 16.

Algeria will face Tanzania in the other last group game.