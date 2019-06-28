Kenya rallied from a goal down to overcome rivals Tanzania 3-2 in a group C contest at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations played at the 30th June Stadium, Cairo on Thursday night.

Swedish based striker Michael Ogada Olunga, who features at Vasalund Football Club struck a brace for Kenya in the five goal thriller.

Johanna Omolo Ochieng struck the other goal for Sebastien Migne’s managed side.

Tanzania had taken a half time lead of the end-to-end affair in the East African derby played at the 30 June stadium in Cairo. In the other group match, Algeria had pipped Senegal 1-0

Saimon Happygod Msuva and captain Ally Mbawana Samatta got the goals for Tanzania who led 2-1 by the half way mark.

Msuva, a winger at Morocco’s Difaa Hassani El Jadidi opened the scoring as early as the 5th minute.

Olunga scored the equalizer with a wonderful overhead acrobatic kick in the 38th minute.

The joy was however short lived as Samatta restored the lead under the next 60 seconds for a 2-1 half time lead.

In the second half, Kenya returned completely a different and changed entity.

Johanna Omolo Ochieng found the equalizer with a beautiful header off Timbe’s inviting corner in the 62nd minute before Olunga buried off the game with a long ranger from 30 yards.

Kenya perfectly recovers from the opening group 2-0 loss to Algeria.

This is the second consecutive loss for Tanzania having also lost 2-0 to Senegal.

Kenya will face Senegal in the final group C game and Tanzania takes on already qualified Algeria.

Team Line Ups:

Kenya XI:

Patrick Matasi (G.K), Joseph Okumu, Abud Omar Khamis Abud, Muhamed Musa Mayeko, Ayub Timbe Masika, Johanna Omolo Ochieng, Francis Kahata Nyambura, Victor Mugubi Wanyama (Captain), Erick Ouma Otieno, Michael Ogada Olunga, David Owino Odhiambo

Subs:

Faruk Shikhalo (G.K), John Oyemba (G.K), Joash Achieng Onyango, Bernard Ochieng Oginga, John Avire, Eric Omondi, Paul Were Ooko, Ismael Said Gonzales, Juma Masud Choka, Philemon Odhiambo Omino, Ovella Ochieng

Head coach: Sebastien Migne (France)

Tanzania XI:

Aishi Salum Manula (G.K), Michael Gadiel Kamagi, Erasto Edward Nyoni, Kevin Patrick Yondani, David Mwantika, Mbwana Samatta (Captain), Thomas Ulimwengu, Saimon Happygod Msuva, Farid Mussa Shah, Hassan Khamis Ramadhani, Yahya Abbas Mudathir



Subs

Aron Ally Kalambo (G.K), Metacha Borniphace Mnata (G.K), Feisal Salum Abdalla, Himid Mao Mkami, Franck Domaya, Abdillahie Yussuf, John Raphael Bocco, Mohamed Mohamed, Rashid Yusuf Mandawa, Vicent Mayombu, Ally Mtoni, Yahya Omari

Head coach: Emmanuel Amuneke (Nigeria)

