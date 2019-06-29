BUL Junior Team are the champions of the FUFA Juniors League following their commanding display against KCCA Soccer Academy in the final played at FUFA Technical Centre on Saturday.

The Jinja-based outfit put up a remarkable performance to dispatch KCCA SA winning the game 3-0.

Despite coming to the final as underdogs, BUL Junior Team came out of the blocks thanks to goals from Reagan Kalyowa (brace) and Deogratious Ssentongo.

Kalyowa opened the scores in the 21st minute and stretched the lead shortly after the interval before Ssentongo put the icing on the cake with the third goal.

KCCA SA Unlucky for the third time

KCCA Soccer Academy have reached three of the last four finals but have failed to win any.

They lost to Vipers Junior Team and Tooro United in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 season respectively both finals decided on penalties.

Despite having the top scorer in Sadat Anaku (31 goals), the Lugogo based failed to find the breakthrough against BUL Junior Team.

BUL JT lost only one game in the regular season and become the fourth team to win the title.

BUL Junior Team XI: Isaac Bewayo, Marvin Ssemujju, Hilary Onek, Herbert Onyango, William Isabirye, Chris Odongo, Deo Ssentongo, Simon Oketch, Hamis Diego, Reagan Kalyowa, Martin Aprem

KCCA Soccer Academy XI: Joram Nsubuga, Justin Opiro, Ibrahim Juma, Ramathan Musa,Dennis Kato, Joseph Kafumbe, Gerald Kawooya, Joseph Kiiza Bukenya, Nicholas Luzige, Sadat Anaku, Sunday Opio,

Awards

Winners – BUL Junior Team

Runners up – KCCA Soccer Academy

MVP – Simon Oketch (BUL JT )

Best Goalkeeper – Isaac Bewayo (BUL JT)

Fair Play Award – Paidha Black Angles

Past Winners