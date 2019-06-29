Sunday June 30, 2019

Cairo International stadium, Cairo K.O 8pm (9pm EAT)

Uganda Cranes and the Pharaohs of Egypt renew acquaintances in the last group A match at the Cairo International stadium with the former seeking to confirm a place in the next round.

The Cranes come into the game second on the table and with four points; they are surely into the round of 16 but can’t take chances and will need at least a point to confirm that.

Sebastien Desabre understands the importance of the game and says his players are confident and motivated to pick a decent result.

“It is another game for us to play a very good team. It will be another difficult match,” Desabre said in a pre-match press conference. “We have a chance to display the football just like we did against DRC,” he added.

“I know they will be out to play good football against a very good team and are determined to make further impression.

After the hard fought win over DR Congo, Egypt coach Javier Aguirre hinted at resting a couple of players against Uganda.

However, he is expected to field his stars save for the three who are on a booking.

“Egypt has three players with bookings and we should not risk with the players as we eye the next round. We shall take care about this. Therefore, we can make one to two changes” Aguirre noted.

“Uganda is very good at set pieces. They are a good team too. We expect 90 minutes of fighting. It will be a tough game with Uganda and a great experience as well.

Among the players on yellow cards for the hosts is Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Team News

Murushid Jjuuko is still out despite resuming training and will not play while Aguirre could hand Amr Warda a chance to impress after he was pardoned by the Egypt FA.

Cranes Probable XI:

Denis Onyango (GK) ©, Bevis Mugabi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Ronald Mukiibi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Farouk Miya, Emmanuel Okwi, Patrick Kaddu and Lumala Abdul.