Sunday June 30, 2019

30 June stadium, Cairo 8pm (9pm EAT)

Zimbabwe and DR Congo face off at the 30 June stadium on Sunday will all focus on winning to avoid early exit from the tournament.

The Warriors have one point and victory could see them even leapfrog second placed Uganda Cranes in group A while DR Congo must win to give themselves a chance of being among the best four third placed teams.

The Leopards have lost two games so far and nothing but maximum points can give them a lifeline although that could also not be enough to keep them here.

Zimbabwe were exciting in both games (1-0 defeat to Egypt) and the 1-1 draw with Uganda Cranes but will fancy their chances against their opponents who have conceded four goals and scored in.

Knowledge Musona and company must be effective up front as they have so far created opportunities but too away just one.

For DR Congo, an improvement performance in the loss to Egypt will give Florent Ibenge and his boys a chance to believe against Zimbabwe.

Cedric Bakambu, Elia Meschak and Yannick Bolasie were enterprising and twice denied by the goal frame just like Musona against Uganda.

A draw will send both teams out of the competition.