AFCON 2019 (Group A): Sunday, 30th June:

Uganda Cranes Vs Egypt Pharaohs – Cairo International Stadium

Zimbabwe Warriors Vs Democratic Republic of Congo – 30th June Stadium

*Both matches kick off at 10 PM (East African Time)

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has confirmed his trusted starting cards against the 2019 AFCON hosts Egypt, in one of the final two Group A games, at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

The Frenchman who is adored in Egypt has made three wholesome changes to the team that drew one all with Zimbabwe Warriors on Wednesday.

First choice goalkeeper and captain, Dennis Onyango maintains his starting slot in between the goal posts.

At right back, Azam FC back Nico Wakiro Wadada gets his first start of the tournament.

Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi is maintained at the left back position and earns his 103rd cap in national team colours.

There is a three partnership forged in central defense. Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Timothy Dennis Awany will play.

In central midfield, it will take a combination of Mike Azira and Khalid Aucho as the two blockers as Faruku Miya seats ahead.

On the right flank is Abdu Lumala as Allan Kyambadde commands the left attack wing.

This is the first start for Kyambadde as well.

Simba Sports Club talisman, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi leads the line in the quest for the much needed goals.

Okwi already has two goals to his name in the tournament and at the tip of the attack ahead of Patrick Henry Kaddu.

For starters, Uganda Cranes has four conducive results that can help the team progress to the round of 16.

An out-right victory over the Pharaohs, a draw or prayers that DR Congo overcomes or holds Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe will face off with DR Congo at the 30th June Stadium, Cairo at the same time.

Egypt already sealed the round of 16 berth with six points, Uganda Cranes has four points, Zimbabwe (one) and DR Congo has no point from two games.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Egypt Pharaohs:

Denis Onyango, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Denis Awany, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Mike Azira, Abdu Lumala, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Allan Kyambadde

Egypt Starting XI:

Mohamed Elshenawy Elsayed (G.K), Ahmed Elmohamady Abdelfattah Aly Eissa, Alyman Ashraf Elsyad, Baher Mohamed Moursi, Ahmed Elsayed Elsayed Ali Elsayed Hegazy, Mohamed Elneny, Nabil Amad Aly, Abdallah Mahmoud Said Mohamed Bekhit, Mohemed Salah Mahrous Ghaly, Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, Ahmed Hassan Mohamed Abdelmonem Mohamed Mahgoub