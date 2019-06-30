Former Liverpool attacker El Hadji Diouf has praised Uganda Cranes level and salutes the team for the performance at the Afcon so far.

The Senegal legend who featured in four Afcon tournaments also thinks the quality in the group stages is very fantastic and also praised the level of organisation by Caf and Egypt.

“The organization has been excellent. We are lucky to find such great pitches and training fields. We have seen excellent matches and joyful moments,” said Diouf.

“The level of the first round is very good. Four teams are already qualified which proves the level is very high. We have seen teams like Mauritania who I salute much because they have improved a lot.

“Many teams have surprised me. On top of them is Uganda. I salute them for their level and I believe their game against hosts Egypt is going to be a very good match.

Diouf is one of the ambassadors for the ongoing tournament in Egypt along with Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure and Ahmed Hassan among others.