The only way Uganda can make the 2019 FIBA AfroCan to be staged by Mali from July 19-28 is via a wild card if there happens to be an opening and FUBA applies for one.

The Silverbacks, as they are known, suffered their second successive defeat, falling to Egypt, 73-64, in the Zonal Qualifiers on Saturday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Robinson Opong who had a rough night out got Uganda on board with a mid-range jumper to start the game in which the Silverbacks competed and never fell far behind wit Egypt’s biggest lead being 11 points at Halftime.

Led by Brandon Davies (23 points, 8 rebounds) and John Deng Geu (20 points, 14 rebounds), Uganda started the third quarter with a 12-0 run to take the lead, 39-38, on Opong’s 3-ball with seven minutes to play and the fans were on their feet.

However, Walid Ahmed Abdelgawad Aly’s lay-up put Egypt back in the lead and Rami Ibrahim Moursi Abdalla extended it to two points with a foul shot. Davies quickly erased the lead with a jumper but at the other end, big man Moustafa Mohamed Elmekawi (16 points, 9 rebounds) bullied his way in to restore the lead and sparked a 15-6.

Deng Geu who had a better outing made a lay-up to start the fourth quarter but Elmekawi unusually connected from deep to neutralize Silverbacks spark as the closest the Ugandans came was within 5 points.

Rami Ibrahim Moursi Abdalla (11 points) was the only other Egyptian to score in double figures.

Uganda takes on Tanzania today at 7pm and will complete their qualifiers schedule tomorrow against Rwanda.

Egypt on the hand will be out of action until tomorrow when the play Tanzania.