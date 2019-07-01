Way back when Uganda Cranes picked a point off Zimbabwe during the one all draw, the body language from the head coach Sebastien Desabre, his assistants Mathias Lule and the players communicated something positive.

Uganda Cranes had attained four points, a crucial step to qualifying to the round of 16.

During the last group game with the hosts, Uganda Cranes lost 2-0 to Egypt, but still progressed to the stage of 16.

Desabre admitted that the result on the day (against Egypt) was disappointing but was happy for the qualification feat.

Since Ghana 1978, Uganda had not made it to the round of 16 stage.

I am disappointed about the result. We chose to play an open game. We created a lot of chances. We showed a good picture of Ugandan football. I congratulate Egypt for the win and also say thank you to the fans because the stadium was amazing. We achieved the target of federation. FUFA worked very well. Personally, I am happy that we made it. We really deserved qualification. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

When asked about the next opponent whom Uganda is likely to face, Desabre remained cagey.

“Kenya and Senegal are not the same level. But we are prepared to face any one in our way. The most important thing about football is to take some risk.” Desabre noted.

Desabre hailed the playing spirit of some players, especially – Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Godfrey Walusimbi, two lads who were not actually physically involved in club football before AFCON.

Hassan (Wasswa Mawanda) is very important to the team, same as Walusimbi (Godfrey). Even if even they do not have any club, they have shown character. In the game against Egypt, the opponents had better experience and it could show Sebastein Desabre

The Frenchman had now kind words for the poor quality of finishing to bury home the chances created especially in the first half.

“My players have to be more clinical in front of goal. Already, we had shown that we have the quality to finish by scoring three goals at the tournament. We shall rectify that starting with the Monday training session. We shall continue to work hard.” he added.

Uganda Cranes will conduct their recovery training on Monday evening.

Uganda Cranes finished second in group A with four points, behind leaders Egypt (9).

Therefore, Uganda will patiently await to know their next opponent who could either be Senegal or Kenya.