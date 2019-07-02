KCCA Football Club has without a doubt benefited from their Junior Team, KCCA Soccer Academy, over the last three years.

Since 2017, over ten players have been elevated from playing with the junior side to the senior team.

Allan Okello, Musitafa Kiiza, Julius Poloto, Peter Magambo, Steven Sserwadda, Herbert Achai and Lawrence Bukenya all currently playing with the senior team are vivid examples of how KCCA has benefited from having a good junior team.

On Tuesday, KCCA FC manager Mike Hillary Mutebi promoted six players to the senior team. Sadat Anaku who was the top scorer of the just concluded FUFA Juniors League with 31 goals headlines the list.

Anaku who featured for the senior team towards the end of last season will now officially join the team to bolster their forward line.

The others include left-back Joseph Kafumbe, centre backs Ramathan Musa, Samuel Kato and Hassan Jurua plus winger Joseph Kiiza Bukenya.

Mutebi believes the deliberate strategy to have a good feeder team has paid off dividends and this is one of the reasons why KCCA FC has been successful in recent years.

” It is our strategy that we build our own players, teach them how we want to play at a tender age. I’m proud that the move has been productive and this has helped us achieve a lot,” he said.

He further asserted that organic growth of players is relatively cheaper than going out to buy a player elsewhere.

“Today we are promoting six players and they will perform well with the club not incurring expenses which would have been the case if we were just buying them from other teams.”

Musa, Anaku and Jurua are part of KCCA FC squad that will play at the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Club championship in Rwanda.