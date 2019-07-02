Proline Football Club has named the squad that will play at the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

A contingent of 29 people including 21 players and 8 officials will represent Proline at the regional club championship.

The squad named by coach Shafik Bisaso includes two goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders and four strikers.

New signings Bernard Muwanga on loan from KCCA, Yusuf Mukisa who returns to the club from SC Villa, Andrew Isiagi Okiring and goalkeeper Shatif Magoola are part of the travelling squad.

This will be the first time that Proline will be taking part in the regional championship.

The Lugogo based side wants to use the CECAFA Kagame Cup as part of their preparations for the continental engagements.

Proline who won the 2019 Uganda Cup will represent Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Proline FC is in Group C alongside APR from Rwanda, Green Buffaloes from Zambia and Heegan FC from Somalia.

The team will travel to Rwanda on Wednesday by road.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Hassan Matovu, Shatif Magoola

Defenders: Ibrahim Ssendi, Bernard Muwanga, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Ssaka Mpiima, James Begesa,Richard Ajuna, Yusuf Lubowa Mukisa, Andrew Isiagi Okiring

Midfielders: Sam Kintu, Noordin Jaggwe Bunjo, Joshua Ocen Okiror, Bright Anukani, Arnold Sserujogi, Joseph Mandela, Ibrahim Wamannah

Strikers: Hakim Kiwanuka, Ivan Bogere, Allan Gerald Egaku, Ibrahim Bonyo

Officials