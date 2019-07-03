Friendly Game

KCCA FC 5-1 Proline FC

KCCA FC outwitted neighbours Proline FC in a friendly game played on Wednesday as the two teams finalized their preparations ahead of the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The league champions secured a 5-1 victory to send a signal as they embark on their expedition in Rwanda.

Allan Okello, Herbert Achai, Saddam Juma, Mike Mutyaba and Jackson Nunda were all on target for KCCA FC.

On the other hand, Proline FC who will be playing at the regional club championship for the first time got their consolation through Ivan Bogere.

Both Proline FC and KCCA FC travel to Rwanda on Wednesday evening ahead of the tournament that starts on Saturday.

Bisaso, the head coach of Proline FC believes his team is ready and hopes to use the tournament to pick lessons.

” I believe the game against KCCA FC has given us a good gauge of where we stand. It is a chance for us to go and play to our best but also pick lessons at the tournament.”

Proline FC is in Group C alongside Heegan (Somalia), Green Buffaloes (Zambia) and APR from Rwanda.

KCCA FC, on the other hand, is in group B with Mukura VS (Rwanda), Bandari (Kenya) and defending champions Azam FC from Tanzania.