2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup

APR Vs Proline FC

Kigali stadium

Saturday, 6th July 2019 | 4:00 PM

Proline Football Club will go into their first game at the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup hoping for a perfect start.

Playing at the regional tournament for the first time, Proline takes on Rwanda’s APR on Saturday at Kigali stadium and coach Shafik Bisaso is confident his team is in good shape ahead of the game.

“We have been in good shape since arriving here and players are ready for our first game. Our target is to play well in every game starting with the first against APR,” he said.

Bisaso says they will respect APR because they have featured at the tournament before but indicates they have what it takes to face them.

“We respect them(APR) because they have played here before but we have a good team and our target will be to get maximum points.”

Proline bolstered their squad prior to travelling to Rwanda with the addition of defenders Bernard Muwanga and Yunus Mukisa and the duo is likely to start the first game.

Bisaso’s charges are in Group C alongside Heegan FC and Green Buffaloes from Somalia and Zambia respectively.

The aforementioned two will play the opening game of the tournament at Kigali stadium.

Uganda’s other representative KCCA FC will be in action on Sunday against Bandari FC from Kenya.

