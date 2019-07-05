2019 Peace Cup (Final):

Kiyovu 1-2 As Kigali

AS Kigali won their third peace cup in the club’s history, after overcoming Kiyovu 2-1 in the final played at Kigali Regional Stadium on Thursday.

Two Ugandans Frank “Machette” Kalanda (striker) and goalkeeper Shamiru “Blessed” Batte were part of the AS Kigali triumphant team.

Placide Aime Rwabuhihi gave Kiyovu a first half lead.

Jean Claude Niyomugabo struck the second, ten minutes into the second half to level matters.

Normal time ended goal one apiece for the two sides before extra-time came knocking.

Man of the match, Eric “Zidane” Nsabimana scored in the third minute of extra time to lead for the first time in the game.

The game ended 2-1 and AS Kigali will represent Rwanda in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Igihe Shamiru Batte

Besides the trophy and gold medals, AS Kigali also smiled home with a cash prize of Rwf10 million (10,900 US Dollars).

Kiyovu was rewarded with Rwf 3 million (3,280 US Dollars).

THIS WAS SWEET VICTORY. WE WORKED HARD AS A TEAM. I THANK THE REST OF MY TEAMMATES, TECHNICAL TEAM, MANAGEMENT AND THE FANS. IT HAS BEEN A GOOD SEASON WITH US TO WIN THE PEACE CUP Shamiru Batte, goalkeeper AS Kigali

Igihe Shamiru Batte hugs a teammate

Relatedly, AS Kigali women football club also won the title of the inaugural Women Peace Cup tournament after beating Scandinavia 1-0 in the final.

Team Line Ups:

Kiyovu Sports XI: Djihad Nzeyurwanda (G.K), Ali Serumogo, Jean Paul Ahoyikuye, Hassan Karera, Placide Rwabuhihi, Rachid Kalisa, Vincent Habamahoro, Djuma Nizeyimana, Jean Claude Nieyimana, Shavy Babicka, Armel Ghislain Djimot

Head Coach: Alain Kirasa

AS Kigali XI: Shamiru Batte (G.K), Claude Niyomugabo, Marc Govin Nshimiyimana, Mossi Rurangwa, Latif Bishira, Tumaini Ntamuhanga, Eric Nsabimana, Fuadi Ndayisenga, Jean Claude Ndarusanze, Frank Kalanda

Head Coach: Mateso Jean de Dieu