Vipers Sports Club has announced the return of defensive midfielder Siraje Ssentamu on a two-year deal.

Ssentamu who left the Venoms to join URA FC at the start of the 2017-18 season returns to St. Mary’s stadium a place he calls home.

“It feels good to be back home. I have come to work, win and further my career.”

A product of St. Mary’s Kitende which a feeder to Vipers SC, Ssentamu was a key player for the Venoms helping the team win two league titles, Uganda Cup and FUFA Super Cup.

Ssentamu becomes the third signing for Vipers SC in this transfer period.

The club has already confirmed the acquisition of Allan Kayiwa and Paul Willa from Tooro United FC and Police FC respectively.