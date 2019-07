CECAFA Kagame Cup 2019

Heegan FC 0-2 Green Buffaloes

APR 1-0 Proline FC

Proline Football Club journey at the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup began on a disappointing note after suffering defeat in their opening game against APR on Saturday.

Shafik Bisaso’s charges who are playing at the tournament for the first time and one of the representatives from Uganda lost 1-0 to home side APR at Kigali stadium.

Thierry Manzi’s 94th-minute goal from a free kick separated the two sides hence condemning Proline FC to defeat.

Bisaso handed defender Bernard Muwanga his debut at the club after completing his loan move from neighbours KCCA FC.

Muwanga partnered Musitafa Mujjuzi at the heart of defence with Ibrahim Ssendi relegated to the bench.

Proline FC will return to action on Monday against Heegan FC from Somalia.

Heegan FC lost 2-0 Green Buffaloes in the first game played at Kigali stadium.

APR FC Starting XI: Omar Rwabugiri(GK), Fitina Ombolenga, Ange Mutsunzi, Thierry Manzi(Cpt), Emmanuel Imanishimwe,Ally Niyonzima, Oliver Niyonzima, Jabel Manishimwe, Andrew Buteera, Danny Usengimana, Ernest Sugira

Substitutes: Fiacle Ntwali, Placide Rwabuhihi, Alex Nkomezi, Claude Nyomugabo, Kevin Ishimwe, Lague Byiringiro, Yves Mugunga, Muhamed Nshimiyimana

Coach: Jimmy Mulisa

Proline FC Starting XI: Hassan Matovu(GK), James Begesa,Noordin Jagwe Bunjo (Cpt), Ajuna Richard, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Bernard Muwanga, Sam Kintu, Bright Anukani, Ibrahim Wamannah, Ivan Bogere, Ibrahim Bonyo

Substitutes: Sharif Magoola (GK), Hakim Kiwanuka, Andrew Okiring Isiagi, Allan Gerald Egaku, Yusuf Lubowa Mukisa, Ibrahim Ssendi, Arnold Sserunjogi, Joshua Ocean Okiror

Coach: Shafik Bisaso