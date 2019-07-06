Home Football FT: Egypt 0-1 South Africa | AFCON 2019 – Round of 16 FootballLive FT: Egypt 0-1 South Africa | AFCON 2019 – Round of 16 Egypt hosts South Africa in the fourth match at the round of 16 stage for the 2019 AFCON finals at the Cairo International Stadium By Kawowo Sports Team - July 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Nigeria ends Cameroon’s title defence in five goal thriller Football CECAFA Kagame Cup: Proline concede stoppage-time goal in defeat to APR Football FUFA DRUM: Kampala, Ankole fail to make knockout phase LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Roke 7s: Kobs extend lead with Mileke Sevens triumph July 6, 2019