CECAFA Kagame Cup 2019

Sunday, 7th July 2019

KCCA FC 1-1 Bandari FC

Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC played out a one all draw with Kenya’s Bandari FC at the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

KCCA FC needed to come from a goal down the salvage a point against Bandari FC in the game played at Huye stadium on Sunday.

Bandari took an early lead just two minutes after kickoff through Abdallah Hassan.

Hassan capitalized on a defence lapse to tap home from Fred Nkata’s corner kick.

Allan Okello thought he had levelled matters in the 26th minute off Musitafa Kiiza’s cross but his goal was ruled for offside.

It was Saddam Juma who equalized for Uganda’s representatives midway through the second stanza.

Juma who had replaced Gift Ali at the start of the second stanza fired home at the hour mark.

Despite efforts to secure maximum points, Bandari FC remained resilient to pick a point.

In the other Group B game, defending champions Azam defeated Mukura VS 1-0.

KCCA FC will return to action on Tuesday against Azam FC at Huye stadium.