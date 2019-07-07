Just 48 hours after leading Uganda to the knock out stages of the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Sebastien Desabre has ended his reign as Uganda Cranes coach.

The news was confirmed by Fufa in a statement released on the website in the wee hours of Sunday.

“On the 6th of July 2019, both FUFA and National Team Head coach of the Uganda Cranes Mr. Desabre Sebastien Serge Louis mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties….,” reads part of the statement.

“The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties.

“FUFA recognises the contribution by Mr. Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the AFCON 2019 Finals and also to the Round of 16.”

The FA revealed that they will announce any development in regards to the new technical staff to handle the national team.

“FUFA will communicate any further development about the Uganda Cranes technical staff and future programmes of the National senior team in the nearest future.”

Desabre joined the Cranes in December 2017, permanently replacing Micho who had quit to join South Africa’s Orlando Pirates.

There are reports that the French is courted by Al Ahly, the biggest club in Egypt.

