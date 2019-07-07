Hany Abou Rida resigned as the President of the Egyptian Football Association following the embarrassing 1-0 loss to South Africa in the AFCON 2019 round of 16 contest on Saturday night.

He also called upon the members on the board of directors to submit their resignations as well.

Rida, also a member of the FIFA Council and CAF Executive Committee,however, noted that he will continue to chair the Local Organizing Committee of the tournament until it ends on 19 July.

The respected administrator threw in the towel two hours after the host country was shockingly eliminated by underdogs in Cairo on Saturday night despite the massive home support.

South Africa knocked hosts Egypt out of the tournament and booked their place in the quarter-finals with a late winner in Cairo when Thembinkosi Lorch struck on the counter-attack after 84 minutes.

Rida said that this decision comes as a literary commitment, although the EFA did not limit itself to the material and moral support it gave to the Pharaohs.

And about the fate of the technical and administrative staff of the team he confirmed that a they have all been sacked in the wake of the national disaster and asked members of the his board to also quit their positions.

Abu Rida also stressed that it is his national responsibility to continue to chair the organizing committee until the end of the tournament because success in the organization was from the beginning to the end to achieve secure a good reputation for Egypt.

Egypt followed holders Cameroon out of the tournament, while South Africa will return to Cairo to play Nigeria in the last eight on Wednesday.

About Hany:



Hany Abo Rida was born on 14 August 1953 in Port Said, Egypt. At a young age he began to play football with Elmasry Club, but he had a serious injury which led him to leave the football ground. He studied Engineering, and running own business since 1979. In 1991 he became a member of Egyptian Football Association Board. In 2004 he started his career in FIFA. He also a member of CAF Executive Committee.

*Additional information by Wikipedia