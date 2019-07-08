CECAFA Kagame Cup 2019 | Monday, 8th July 2019

Proline FC 2-0 Heegan FC

Proline Football Club registered their first win at the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup after overcoming Somali outfit Heegan FC on Monday.

Uganda’s representatives Proline FC recovered from their loss against APR on Saturday to defeat Heegan FC in the game played at Stade de Kigali.

Second half goals from defender Musitafa Mujjuzi and winger Joshua Ocean Okiror guided Shafik Bisaso’s charges to victory.

Okiror broke the deadlock in the 58th minute while Mujjuzi doubled the lead in the 75th minute.

Bisaso made four changes from the team that started in the 1-0 loss to APR on Saturday.

Hakim Kiwanuka, Andrew Okiring Isiagi, Arnold Sserunjoji, and Ibrahim Ssendi made it to the starting lineup.

These started ahead of James Begesa, Kintu Sam, Richard Ajuna and Ibrahim Bonyo who were all relegated to the bench.

The victory gave Proline FC hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals with their final group game against Green Buffaloes of Zambia slated for Wednesday.

Proline FC is in group C alongside APR, Green Buffaloes and Heegan FC

Heegan FC Starting XI: Musitafa Khaleb Hussein (GK), Abdulam Abdullah Abdi (Cpt), Suleiman Abdi Said, Abdinoor Essebuliba, Omar Haji Banow, Moses Okello Oguto, Abdirazak Ali Mohammed, Mahad Hussein Basey, Ronald Nyanzi, Abdiwali Abdurahman, Ali Mohamed Ahmed

Proline FC Starting XI: Hassan Matovu(GK), Arnold Sserunjoji, Ibrahim Ssendi, Andrew Isiagi Okiring,Musitafa Mujjuzi, Bernard Muwanga, Noordin Jaggwe Bunjo(Cpt), Bright Anukani, Ivan Bogere, Ibrahim Wamannah, Hakim Kiwanuka