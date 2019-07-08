In the past 48 hours, one thing has led to another chronologically.

From Uganda Cranes loss to Senegal, silent haggles between Al Ahly and money bugs Pyramids, the eventual resignation of the Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre and eventually the coach’s unveiling at Pyramids.

Frenchman Desabre was on officially unveiled as head coach for Egypt Premier League outfit, Pyramids Football Club on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the 30th June Military stadium in Cairo.

The development came barely 24 hours after Desabre’s contract with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) as Uganda Cranes head coach was mutually terminated on Sunday.

The well attended press conference was graced by the Pyramids Football Club chairman Hossam Elbadry who warmly welcomed the coach.

Elbadry, was flanked by the vice chairman of the club, Mamdoh Eid during the launch.

Pyramids Football Club is owned by a filthy rich United Arab Emirates (UAE), businessman, Salem Al-Shamsy.

Desabre signed a two year employment contract at his new home as he expressed gratitude upon return to Egypt.

I am very grateful having joined Pyramids Football Club. I was very focused on Uganda Cranes duty and respected FUFA very well but I decided very quickly. I am now focused on my new project. Sebastien Serge Desabre, New Pyramids FC Head Coach

This is the second club that Desabre will handle in Egypt after having previously served at Ismaily before joining Uganda Cranes in December 2017.

The UEFA A licenced tactician returns to club football having clocked a year and six months on national team service.

He had previously coached ESC Rocheville in France (as an assistant coach), ASEC Mimosas, CS Garoua, ES Tunis, Club Recreativo Desportivo Libolo, Dubai Club, JS Saoura and Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club.

Given the club’s brief history, Pyramids has been managed by four coaches already; Alberto Valentim, Ricardo La Volpe, Hossam Hassan and Ramon Diaz.

They host their home games at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo.

DESABRE BRIEF PROFILE

Date of Birth: Aug 2, 1976

Place of Birth: Valence, France

Age: 43

Nationality: French

Trainer Licence: Uefa A License

Clubs Managed: ESC Rocheville (France) as assistant, ASEC Mimosas (Cote D’Ivoire), CS Garoua (Cameroon), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Clube Recreativo Desportivo Libolo (Angola), Dubai Club (United Arab Emirates), JS Saoura (Algeria), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and Ismaily (Egypt)

National Teams: Uganda (December 2017 – July 2019)