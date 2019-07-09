CECAFA Kagame Cup

KCCA FC 1-0 Azam FC

Teenage striker Sadat Anaku scored the lone goal as KCCA FC defeated Tanzanian outfit Azam FC at the CECAFA Kagame Cup at Huye Stadium in Rwanda.

Anaku who was recently promoted from KCCA Soccer Academy scored his first goal for the senior team against defending champions Azam FC in the game played on Tuesday.

The decisive moment of the game came in the 49th minute as KCCA FC secured their first victory at the tournament.

The first game for the Uganda Premier League champions against Bandari FC on Sunday ended in a one all draw.

KCCA FC manager Mike Hillary Mutebi made four changes from the team that started against Bandari.

Ramathan Musa, Samuel Kato Nemeyimana and Anaku who all got promoted to the senior team last week made it to the starting lineup against Azam FC. These replaced Filbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, and Jackson Nunda.

Saddam Ibrahim Juma who came off the bench to score the equalizer against Bandari FC started ahead of Nicholas Kasozi.

The victory meant KCCA FC moved to four points in group B with their final game slated for Thursday against Mukura Victory Sport from Rwanda.

KCCA FC Starting XI: Charles Lukwago, Musa Ramathan, Musitafa Kiiza, Denis Kato Nemeyimana, Peter Magambo, Gift Abubaker Ali, Saddam Ibrahim Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Sadat Happy Anaku, Mike Mutyaba

Azam FC Starting XI: Razak Abalora, Bruce Kangwa, Lusajo Elukaga Mwanenda, Gaddafi Ramadhan Said, Salim Ido Hoza, Abdallah Masoud Ahmad, Idd Bahati Kapagwile, Abdalkasim Suleiman Khannis, Donald Ngoma, Idd Suleiman Ally, Yakubu Muhammed