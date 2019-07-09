Former African Footballer of Year Nwankwo Kanu says playing at Africa Cup of Nations is memorable and should mean a lot to players.

Kanu featured in a number of AFCON tournaments for Nigeria but unfortunately, he never won it but came close in 2000 when his side lost to Cameroon in the finals.

The 1996 and 1999 Africa player of the year however says; “I think for me, every moment I played at the AFCON was memorable because not everyone has the chance to play in AFCON,” he added before revealing his greatest moments as a player at the competitions.

“If you are there it means a lot. But the games that I do remember were when we played against Cameroon, Ghana or the North African teams.

“One match I remember was in 2004 when we beat Cameroon 2-1. That was a prestigious moment for us.

Kanu is in Egypt to cheer his Super Eagles and was present as they eliminated holders and rivals Cameroon in the round of 16 at Alexandria on Saturday.