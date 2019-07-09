The Uganda Cranes delegation from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt was hosted by the President of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at Entebbe State House on Monday evening.

This was moments after the team had returned from the 32nd edition of the tournament where they were eliminated at the round of 16 by Senegal 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium.

The President saluted the team for the efforts well done as he pledged $ 1M (at least Shs 3.7 billion) to the players and the officials who were at the tournament.

State House The players and officials at Entebbe State House

I’m very happy that the UgandA CRANES went up to the last 16. I know we will perform better next time. I will organize 1m dollars with the government to distribute it among the players and officials. Of course, the officials will not get as much as the players. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

State House President Museveni with Uganda Cranes players and FUFA officials pose at Entebeb State House

In his typical vibe, he called upon continued training for the players to develop stamina and endurance.

Although we didn’t win all our fixtures, we made a good effort and achieved some reasonable success. I don’t know how Senegal got that goal. I see our players are all fit young people. All they need is more stamina. I thank the team once again. President Museveni

The President is a known lover of sports particularly football and has time over and again supported the football governing body, FUFA as well as the Uganda Cranes with financial tokens.

The players are expected to return to their respective clubs for pre-season training.