Lady Rugby Cranes head coach Edgar Lamerigar has revealed the squad to take on Kenya Lionesses in the return leg of the Elgon Cup.

Lamerigar has made several changes which have seen Juliet Nandawula handed a starting place at the right wing and Evelyn Weku in at Tigerhead prop with Christine Nakayiza to start from the bench.

Hellen Gizamba has been moved to the blindside from the second row while captain Winnie Atyang had been moved from the openside to the second row with Mary Ayot taking over.

Charlotte Mudoola has been moved to scrumhalf, Claire Aneno has been handed the number 10 jersey while Samiya Ayikoru will start at fullback.

There no place for Fortunate Irankunda who probably was Uganda’s best carrier of the ball during the second half of the first leg in Kisumu.

“Training has been good and successful in trying to correcting mistakes from the first leg. We are happy where we are after our first engagement in fifteens rugby after nearly five years,” Lamerigar said. “We have been trying to get combinations and believe the team we have named will be able to perform even better,” he added.

Lady Rugby Cranes XV: 1. Faith Namugga 2. Yvonne Najjuma 3. Evelyn Weku 4. Charity Atimango 5. Winnie Atyang (C) 6. Helen Gizamba 7. Mary Ayot 8. Beatrice Atim 9. Charlotte Mudoola 10. Clare Aneno 11. Christine Akello 12. Peace Lekuru 13. Asha Nakityo 14. Julie Nandawula 15. Samiya Ayikoru

Finishers: 16. Peace Mirembe 17. Warry Senfuka 18. Irene Nzige 19. Christine Nakayiza 20. Teddy Iwutung 21. Lydia Namabiro 22. Esther Tino 23. John Andika