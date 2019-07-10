Robert Seguya has made four changes to the Rugby Cranes team for the return leg of the Elgon Cup on Saturday.
The changes made have seen Robert Masendi pave way for Ivan Magomu who will start at flyhalf with Aaron Ofoyrwoth moving to his natural scrumhalf position.
Mike Otto has come in for Byron Oketayot and it the only change in the forwards.
Heathens captain and former Rugby Cranes skipper Michael Wokorach replaces Jordan Bongomin and will start at outside center.
Back on the team is Philip Wokorach. The Kabras star could start on the right wing or swap places with Adrian Kasito.
The rest of the group that featured in the first leg in Kisumu is maintained.
Rugby Cranes 23-man Squad
Forwards
- Santos Ssenteza
- Saul Kivumbi
- Asuman Mugerwa (C)
- Collins Kimbowa
- Ronald Kanyanya
- Joseph Kagimu
- Charles Uhuru
- Robert Aziku
- Simon Olet
- Desire Ayera
- Brian Asaba (VC)
- Eliphaz Emong
- Michael Otto
Backs
- Aaron Ofoyrwoth
- Paul Epilo
- Ivan Magomu
- Pius Ogena
- Ian Munyani
- Michael Okorach
- Paul Masendi
- Daudi Semwami
- Adrian Kasito
- Philip Wokorach