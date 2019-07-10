Robert Seguya has made four changes to the Rugby Cranes team for the return leg of the Elgon Cup on Saturday.

The changes made have seen Robert Masendi pave way for Ivan Magomu who will start at flyhalf with Aaron Ofoyrwoth moving to his natural scrumhalf position.

Mike Otto has come in for Byron Oketayot and it the only change in the forwards.

Heathens captain and former Rugby Cranes skipper Michael Wokorach replaces Jordan Bongomin and will start at outside center.

Back on the team is Philip Wokorach. The Kabras star could start on the right wing or swap places with Adrian Kasito.

The rest of the group that featured in the first leg in Kisumu is maintained.

Rugby Cranes 23-man Squad

Forwards

Santos Ssenteza

Saul Kivumbi

Asuman Mugerwa (C)

Collins Kimbowa

Ronald Kanyanya

Joseph Kagimu

Charles Uhuru

Robert Aziku

Simon Olet

Desire Ayera

Brian Asaba (VC)

Eliphaz Emong

Michael Otto

Backs