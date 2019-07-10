Emmanuel Arnold Okwi is destined to complete a multi million transfer to United Arab Emirates (UAE) top flight side; Fujairah Football Club, christened as “The Red Wolves”.

The development has been confirmed by Egyptian based sports gem Seefaleslam Beleed.

“The deal is 80 percent complete as it is advanced stages between both parties (Okwi and Fujairah)” Seefaleslam contended.

Okwi was top scorer for Uganda Cranes (with two goals) at the on-going AFCON finals in Egypt where the CECAFA giants were eliminated by Senegal (1-0) at the round of 16 stage.

The winger – cum – forward scored against Democratic Republic of Congo during Uganda Cranes’ 2-0 win where he also scooped the man of the match accolade.

He was once again on target against Zimbabwe in the one all draw.

A free agent at the moment following the expiration of his employment contract at Tanzanian side, Simba Sports Club, Okwi has attracted a number of offers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and his parent club Simba.

Okwi has previously played at Uganda’s Sports Club, both of Tanzania’s top clubs Simba and Yanga as well as brief stints in Tunisia (Etiole Du Sahel) and Denmark (SønderjyskE Fodbold).

At Simba, Okwi is worshiped and idolized for his awesome display and great leadership that he has also provided to the club.

Little wonder therefore, Simba remains a desperate party to retain the former St Henry’s Kitovu player whose career has of later witnessed a gradual rise.

Okwi thrives on either flanks with quick busts of pace, swift turns and excellent shooting towards goal with either feet.

Of late, he has improved the hitherto grey area of heading the ball and score a glancing headers against Zimbabwe at AFCON 2019.

He can also play with comfort as a ghosting center forward.

For starters, Fujairah Football Club was founded in 1968 and has only won the UAE Pro league title thrice during the 1985–86, 1989–90 and lately 2005–06 season.

Last season, they finished a dismissal 12th position on the 14 teams’ log.