Kenya Premier League reigning and record champions Gor Mahia Football Club confirmed the release of six players.

Ugandan, Erisa Keith Ssekisambu is among the players let go for different reasons.

Ssekisambu joined the K’Ogalo late 2018 and penned a two-year employment contract.

His epoch at Gor Mahia has witnessed five goals to his name.

As the rest of the Gor Mahia squad traveled to Rwanda for the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup, Ssekisambu missed and has since been in Kampala.

No clear reasons were forwarded to Ssekisambu’s abrupt release, despite having more than 14 months on the employment contract.

It is, therefore, most likely that Ssekisambu will be compensated for the contract termination, unless otherwise.

Others let go:

The other players pushed out of the club’s exit doors are; Francis Kahata, Castro Ogendo, Pascal Ogweno, Cercidy Okeyo, and Shaban Odhoji.

Kahata is fresh from the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt and was signed by Tanzanian giants Simba Sports Club.

Rwanda forward Jacques Tuyisenge sought greener pastures as he joined Angolan side Petro Atletico.

The two other Ugandans at Gor Mahia; left back Shafik Batambuze and holding midfielder Hashim Ssempala still remain at the club.

Arrivals:

Gor Mahia has brought on board five players already. These include; Elvis Ronak, David Ambundo, David Mapigano, Tobias Otieno and Denis Oalo.

For starters, Gor Mahia has won the Kenya Premier League trophy a record 18 times.

Like in the previous season, they are set to represent Kenya at the CAF Champions League.

The club owes its origin as far back as 17 February 1968.