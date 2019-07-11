Somalia Premier League side Mogadishu City Club (MCC) has finally named Tunisian, Mohamed Mistiri Lamjed as the head coach.

The Tunisian was officially unveiled at the club’s offices in Mogadishu city on Wednesday.

The occasion was graced by the club President Abuukar Husein Mohammed, Vice president Abdulakadir Hagi Da ar, Mogadishu city mayor Eng. Abdirahman Omar Osman Yariisow and the club secretary general Mohammed “Muhaa Kampala” Omar Hashi.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Mohamed Mistiri Lamjed (middle) upon arrival at Mogadishu Airport

Lamjed replaces Ugandan Hussein Mbalangu who resigned on 4th July 2019 after a dismissal performance last season.

He is vastly experienced having handled clubs in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Guinea Bissau and his native Tunisian country.

According to the general secretary Omar, the club is rebuilding and reorganizing their house to be the best in Somalia as they spread wings to the CECAFA region and the rest of Africa.

In close collaboration with the mayor, eNG. ABDIRAHMAN omar osman YARIISOW, MOGADISHU CITY CLUB IS focusing to build to be the best team in Somalia. THE PROVISIONAL system is witnessing the change of structures with the arrival of the head coach, Mohamed Mistiri Lamjed from tunisia Mohammed “Muhaa Kampala” Omar Hashi, Mogadishu City Club General Secretary

Last season, Mogadishu City Club finished fourth on the 10 team table standings.

The club will now beef up the playing staff.