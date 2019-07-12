2019 Netball World Cup hosts and current world number two-ranked team England began their campaign with a win as they cruised to a 64-32 victory against Uganda.

The Roses had won all four of the previous meetings against the She Cranes and from the first center pass, their 100% record never looked threatened.

The She Cranes – ranked sixth in the world – scored first but the Roses strode into the lead shortly and never fell behind again as the Ugandan’s never matched England’s speed.

At the end of the first quarter, England led 15-6 and the lead was up to 13 goals, 31-18, at halftime.

She Cranes conceded many contact penalties little surprise, therefore, that the team played the final twelve minutes a player less as Stella Oyella was sent off early in the fourth quarter.

Uganda’s starting defenders Joan Nampungu (GK) and Lillian Ajio (GD) struggled to match Joanne Harten and Helen Housby who received feeds from Serena Guthrie and Chelsea Pitman at ease.

Not even Vincent Kiwanuka’s switch in defense in which he introduced Stella Nanfuka for Sylvia Nanyonga at wing defense, Muhayimina Namuwaya at goalkeeper with Nampungu going to goal defense could change the tide of the game as She Cranes were outscored 13-8 in the third quarter.

Helen Housby was near perfect for Roses shooting 18-of-19 while Rachel Dunn shot 89% (17/19) and Rachel Dunn 29-of-35.

As it was during the International Series last year, Roses defence was aggressive with Eboni Usoro-Brown and Francesca Williams breathing under Peace Proscovia and Rachael Nanyonga’s necks. Nanyonga shot 86% (12-of-14) and Proscovia 87% (20-of-23).

Uganda returns to action on Saturday against Samoa with the game scheduled to throw off at 5:25 pm (EAT).

Team Lineups