Towering central defender Rashid “Mertsacker” Toha was officially announced by Vipers Sports Club on Friday, 12th July 2019.
The former Onduparaka Football Club player signed a three year employment contract and thus became the fourth signing of the season.
Toha, a center forward joins forward Allan Kayiwa from Tooro United, right back Paul Willa from Police and hard tackling midfielder Siraje Ssentamu, a free agent formerly at Uganda Revenue Authority
This is the right place for me to be after many years at my former club, it is a really good feeling.Rashid Toha, as quoted by Vipers website
Toha had been the Catarpillars’ captain since the departure of Muhammed Shaban.
He boosts the back-line at the Kitende based club that also has Halid Lwaliwa, Livingstone Mulondo, Henry Katongole and youngster Jacob Okao.
Another defender Geofrey Wasswa is on a recovery path from a knee injury which will take some time.
The club’s pre-season training has already kicked off at their St Mary’s Stadium fortress.
Player Profile:
Names: Rashid Toha
Nick Names: Freedom & Mertasacker
Date of Birth: 9th October 1998
Parents: Abubakar Asiku (Rip) & Hassen Fatuma
Place of Birth: Adjumani Hospital, Adjumani
Education: Biyaya Primary School (P.1), Adjumani Central Primary School (P2 & P3), Cesia Primary School (P.4), Manibe Islamic Primary School (P5-P7), Moyo SS and joined Nyangilia ss
Height: 6’6 ft
Position: Center back
Nationality: Ugandan
Former clubs: Alhilal FC (Ramadhan FC), Red Bull FC, Moyo Central FC, Onduparaka Football Club (2014 – 2019)