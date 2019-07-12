Towering central defender Rashid “Mertsacker” Toha was officially announced by Vipers Sports Club on Friday, 12th July 2019.

The former Onduparaka Football Club player signed a three year employment contract and thus became the fourth signing of the season.

Toha, a center forward joins forward Allan Kayiwa from Tooro United, right back Paul Willa from Police and hard tackling midfielder Siraje Ssentamu, a free agent formerly at Uganda Revenue Authority

Rashid Toha will be vital against Vipers [Photo: John Batanudde] © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

This is the right place for me to be after many years at my former club, it is a really good feeling. Rashid Toha, as quoted by Vipers website

Toha had been the Catarpillars’ captain since the departure of Muhammed Shaban.

He boosts the back-line at the Kitende based club that also has Halid Lwaliwa, Livingstone Mulondo, Henry Katongole and youngster Jacob Okao.

Another defender Geofrey Wasswa is on a recovery path from a knee injury which will take some time.

The club’s pre-season training has already kicked off at their St Mary’s Stadium fortress.

Player Profile:

Names: Rashid Toha

Nick Names: Freedom & Mertasacker

Date of Birth: 9th October 1998

Parents: Abubakar Asiku (Rip) & Hassen Fatuma

Place of Birth: Adjumani Hospital, Adjumani

Education: Biyaya Primary School (P.1), Adjumani Central Primary School (P2 & P3), Cesia Primary School (P.4), Manibe Islamic Primary School (P5-P7), Moyo SS and joined Nyangilia ss

Height: 6’6 ft

Position: Center back

Nationality: Ugandan

Former clubs: Alhilal FC (Ramadhan FC), Red Bull FC, Moyo Central FC, Onduparaka Football Club (2014 – 2019)