Celebrated Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) trained security expert Dixon Adol “Bond” Okello has come out with a brilliant piece of advice to young footballers.

Okello, head of security at Cairo International Stadium during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt singles out examples of player representatives who ill-advise their clients.

With a particular example, Okello hints about namesake, Allan Jolly Okello, a player at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), also a Uganda U-23 player.

There is no doubt that my young brother Allan Okello excelled, during the domestic league last season. He also displayed good skills, during continental matches and was recognized by CAF,as one of the best players. Many Ugandans complained when his name did not appear on the final list to AFCON but didn’t know the facts. Okello also missed a big chance of playing on a big stage and being spotted by even bigger clubs. Our young players need proper guidance but not greedy officials pretending to love them but instead want to milk them. Dixon Adol Okello, FIFA trained security expert

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Talented young footballer Allan “Jolly” Okello

For starters, when Allan Okello was dropped from the AFCON 2019 provisional team that flew for a training camp in Abu Dhabi, he was relegated to the COSAFA bound team.

His representatives made a key decision and pulled him out of the COSAFA team for a training placement at Swiss Premier league club, FC Zurich.

To this far, nothing conclusive has ever been reached between FC Zurich and Okello’s parent club, KCCA.

But, to Okello the security expert, he insists players, especially the young ones need good role models, nutritionists, Public Relations advisers, physicians, general managers and counselors to guide them in whatever key decision that will be undertaken for the betterment of their future in the sport.

Okello has superbly and overwhelmingly handled security affairs at a number of high profile FIFA and CAF competitions.

Most notably, the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup hosted by Poland, 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt and well as the continental competitions (CAF Champions league and CAF Confederation Cup).