Hard tackling holding midfielder Ivan Mbowa signed a two year employment contract with Botswana Premier League reigning champions Township Rollers Football Club.

Mbowa signed as a free agent and pocketed $ 30,000 (about Shs. 110,853,000) as sign on fees and will reportedly earn Shs 12M.

A hard tackler in his style of play, Mbowa can also play short and long diagonal passes.

Previously at Onduparaka and lately Mbarara City, Mbowa is humbled for the move.

i am honoured to be at township rollers football club. i am ready to serve above self and coordinate with my teammates for the best results. Ivan Mbowa, Township Rollers Midfielder

He is the direct replacement for another Ugandan midfielder, ironically also an Ivan entity in Ntege whose contract was not renewed by the management.

Recently, Township Rollers Football Club announced Czech Republic national Tomas Trucha as their new coach.

The Czech Republic national will work with Zachariah Muzadzi as assistant coach.

Trucha took over from Rodolfo Zapata, who parted ways with the club despite winning the title.

Township Rollers, who are christened as “Popa Popa” have already commenced their pre-season training with a trip to South Africa.

On Saturday, Township Rollers were humbled 3-0 by Super Sport United at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Attredgeville, Pretoria.

Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba (penalty) and substitute Kamo Motlatsi were on target for Super Sport Unted.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Ivan Mbowa expertly controls the ball during his time at Onduparaka Football Club

Township Rollers will play Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates in South Africa before flying back home to face Kaizer Chiefs in Gaborone on July 20 2019.

Mbowa is expected to earn his debut against Bidvest Wits this coming Tuesday, 16th July 2019.