It was never in doubt that the Uganda She Cranes would advance to the second stage of the Netball World Cup.

The team completed their Group D preliminary stage one schedule with a 52-43 win over Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Stella Oyella, for a second game running playing in her natural position (Goal Attack), was the star player for the She Cranes in the shooting circle as she shot 27-of-28 and also assisted on 12 other goals.

Team captain Peace Proscovia who started at goal shooter and later switched to goal attach when Mary Nuba was introduced shot 76% (19/25) during the win.

Lynsey Gallagher got Scotland on the board first but it was the Ugandans who claimed the first quarter 16-11 and built an eight-goal lead by halftime.

The Scots ate into Uganda’s lead in the third quarter as Emma Barrie and Gallagher upped their shooting percentages unsettled the She Cranes a little but any potential comeback was snuffed out when Vicent Kiwanuka called on Nuba to join Proscrovia in their shooting-circle, with Oyella dropping back to control centre court.

The win meant Uganda finishes second behind England in Group D and together with third-placed Scotland will joint South Africa, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago the top three teams of Group C to form the second preliminary stage two Group G.

Uganda will start their preliminary stage two schedule with a fixture against Trinidad & Tobago on Monday evening followed by South Africa on Wednesday and then take on Jamaica on Thursday.

The She Cranes will need to finish among the top two in Group G to qualify for the semifinals.